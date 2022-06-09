PotCoin Market Cap Reaches $976,361.95 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 41% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 50.2% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $976,361.95 and approximately $19.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,523.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,815.93 or 0.05949299 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017693 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.98 or 0.00203054 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $189.32 or 0.00620237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.95 or 0.00586280 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00070538 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004309 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,600,676 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

