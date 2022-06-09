Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $5.91 on Monday. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $170.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 105,256 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 97,074 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Potbelly by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

