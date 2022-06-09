Polymath Hits One Day Trading Volume of $23.63 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Polymath coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000845 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $229.64 million and approximately $23.63 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000264 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00017896 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.52 or 0.00203363 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006355 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,760,830 coins. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.