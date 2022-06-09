PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0400 on Exchanges

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $195,684.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

