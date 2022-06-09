Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.97 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pixelworks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. 177,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,905. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.27. Pixelworks has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.90.

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 26.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 12,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $26,630.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

