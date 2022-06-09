Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.37

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRD – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.25. Piraeus Financial shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49.
About Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piraeus Financial (BPIRD)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.