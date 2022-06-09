Piper Sandler Raises Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $32.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Signify Health from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.10.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $12.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Signify Health has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $31.91.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $216.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester bought 8,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $97,926.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,996.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Senneff purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 217,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,647.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,820 shares of company stock valued at $252,801. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Signify Health by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after buying an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,528,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 4th quarter worth $11,742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Signify Health by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after purchasing an additional 676,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Signify Health by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares in the last quarter.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

