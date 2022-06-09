Piper Sandler Raises PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $86.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.50.

PJT stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.55. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,588,000 after purchasing an additional 287,062 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after buying an additional 117,874 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,883,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

