Piper Sandler Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.
Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
