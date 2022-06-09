Piper Sandler Increases Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $78.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,280,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.84. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $95.43.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.