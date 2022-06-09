Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Holdings Cut by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.74.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,495. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PXD traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $280.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,069. The company has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.