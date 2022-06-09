Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

