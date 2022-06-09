Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Rating) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 1,101 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 243% from the average daily volume of 321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.32.
Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBI)
