Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.
NYSEMKT PDO opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.
In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
