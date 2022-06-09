Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

NYSEMKT PDO opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61.

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $217,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,277 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000.

