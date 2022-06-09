Piaggio & C. (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 2.79 and last traded at 2.79. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PIAGF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Piaggio & C. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Piaggio & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 2.59.

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

