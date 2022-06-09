PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc Purchases 81,265 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) insider Srp Capital Advisors, Llc purchased 81,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $343,750.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,388,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,332,475.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PHX stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.83. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. Analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -72.73%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PHX Minerals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 160,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 27,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.