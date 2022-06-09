Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stake Boosted by SIR Capital Management L.P.

SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,394 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for about 7.3% of SIR Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SIR Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Phillips 66 worth $46,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.23. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.