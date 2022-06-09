Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Trading Up 3.5%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares were up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.39. Approximately 1,207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 69,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $786.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.10%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

