Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $2.50. Pfizer reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $7.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $6.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659,166. The firm has a market cap of $295.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pfizer (PFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.