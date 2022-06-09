PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PetMed Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. PetMed Express also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PetMed Express will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PetMed Express.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PETS. Zacks Investment Research cut PetMed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

PETS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,517. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $452.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.53. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

