Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Gap Up to $10.81

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $11.13. Perdoceo Education shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 1,967 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $734.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

In related news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 9,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $109,627.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,739.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 69,317 shares of company stock valued at $775,408 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 313.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.