Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.
OTC PPAL opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14.
Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans Company Profile (Get Rating)
