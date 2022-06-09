Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL) to Issue $0.24 Dividend

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans (OTC:PPAL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2375 per share on Friday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

OTC PPAL opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $96.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.14.

Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans provides various financial services to individuals, municipalities, commercial, and non-profit customers in northwestern Vermont, the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

