Pendle Trading 4.8% Higher This Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $561,874.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pendle has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00227517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.91 or 0.00430823 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00029739 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

