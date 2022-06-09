Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.47-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.86.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.30. 2,440,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,925. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

