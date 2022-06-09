Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.20

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.20 and traded as high as C$30.02. Parex Resources shares last traded at C$29.89, with a volume of 423,474 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PXT shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Parex Resources from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.71.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$523.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.965221 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.34%.

In other news, Director Robert John Engbloom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.30, for a total value of C$136,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,228,500. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total value of C$1,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,552,000. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,500 in the last quarter.

About Parex Resources (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.