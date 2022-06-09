PANTHEON X (XPN) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,874.00

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2022

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. PANTHEON X has a total market capitalization of $576,293.68 and approximately $1,874.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,529.50 or 1.00019766 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003282 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002074 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030014 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X (CRYPTO:XPN) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

