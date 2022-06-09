Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

PLMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Palomar stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.15. 90,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.24. Palomar has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $79.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Palomar by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Palomar by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

