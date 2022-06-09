Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CEO Sells $1,647,156.25 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nikesh Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total value of $13,954,917.50.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $8.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $516.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,388. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of -131.88 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.8% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.48.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

