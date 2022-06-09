Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTVE traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 150,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other news, insider Eric Wulf purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 96.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 22.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

