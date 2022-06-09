Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) CEO David M. Stack Sells 13,828 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) CEO David M. Stack sold 13,828 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $827,605.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,513,722.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PCRX opened at $59.39 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

