Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Trading Up 0.1%

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 689 ($8.63) and last traded at GBX 688 ($8.62). Approximately 56,314 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 213,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 687 ($8.61).

The company has a market cap of £648.54 million and a P/E ratio of 23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 697.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 755.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

