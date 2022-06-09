Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR) Trading 0.5% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 1 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF (NYSEARCA:PSMR – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,107 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 180.36% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (April) ETF worth $14,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

