Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.87 and last traded at $22.87. Approximately 2,406 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $424,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 220,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 186,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 51,122.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 425,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 424,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000.

