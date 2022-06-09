PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,902 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $19,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.20. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.