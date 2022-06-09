Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Oxford Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $9.60-10.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OXM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.14.

OXM stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.18. 8,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,481. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $76.21 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $352.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $525,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 1st quarter worth $794,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

