Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Sells 14,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,991,000 after buying an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,980,000 after buying an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $591,925,000 after buying an additional 535,197 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 642.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,072,000 after buying an additional 490,433 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,966. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

