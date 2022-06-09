Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 2.8% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedom Day Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.31.

Shares of GS stock traded down $5.55 on Thursday, hitting $309.13. 47,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $293.90 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $2.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,048,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,244,322 shares of company stock worth $27,635,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

