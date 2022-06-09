Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.5% of Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total transaction of $479,452.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,985. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DUK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.42.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.74. 46,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,423. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its 200-day moving average is $106.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

