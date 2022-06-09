Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,774,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $204.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.66 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

