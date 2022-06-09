Orleans Capital Management Corp LA Acquires New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,581,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,963,549,000 after purchasing an additional 608,871 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,792,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,045,992,000 after acquiring an additional 430,899 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,187,000 after acquiring an additional 296,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.08.

Shares of PSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $316.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,486. The firm has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.29. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $290.41 and a 1-year high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.91.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.