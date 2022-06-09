Opsens (TSE:OPS) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.29 and last traded at C$2.29. 27,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 173,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$239.37 million and a P/E ratio of -37.46.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.25 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Opsens Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

