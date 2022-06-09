Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Director Michael Sinclair Sells 7,688 Shares of Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) Director Michael Sinclair sold 7,688 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $99,482.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,424.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Sinclair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Michael Sinclair sold 9,736 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $135,135.68.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $61.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.67. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OPNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.68). The company had revenue of $4.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPNT. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPNT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

