OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Stock Price Down 8.4%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 27,853 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,284,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 29.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 200,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 143,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 73,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

