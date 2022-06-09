ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $349.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) will post sales of $349.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONE Gas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $367.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $331.09 million. ONE Gas posted sales of $315.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONE Gas will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ONE Gas.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $609,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $475,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $1,355,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 114.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGS traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. 183,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,418. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

