Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 652.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 3,280,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.84.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.