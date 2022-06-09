Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 9.6%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) shares fell 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.87. 5,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 223,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLK. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.96.

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLK. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

