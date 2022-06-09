Offshift Trading 33.4% Higher This Week (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Offshift has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Offshift coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $196,003.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,226.00 or 0.99945310 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00029415 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 117.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,587,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

