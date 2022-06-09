Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBCI opened at $6.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.01.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.74 million for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Ocean Bio-Chem’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 101.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 62,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ocean Bio-Chem by 5.0% during the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 127,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

