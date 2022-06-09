NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. NVR comprises about 1.0% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 188,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,111,299,000 after buying an additional 74,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in NVR by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 42,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,359,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVR by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,134.25.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,351.72 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,998.00 and a 52-week high of $5,982.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4,363.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4,964.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $100.47 by $16.09. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NVR had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $63.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

