NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Michael Lawford Purchases 10,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,708,772.25.

TSE:NVA opened at C$13.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.73 and a twelve month high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8005995 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

