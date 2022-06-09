NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 9.2%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.93. Approximately 1,069,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,781,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NU by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 35,707 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in NU by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,885,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343,123 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC purchased a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

