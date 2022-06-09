NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,313,535 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy accounts for 2.1% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steadfast Capital Management LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 270,151 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG opened at $45.64 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

